Kelly Ward Chosen To Lead Democratic Redistricting Project

9:48a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A top Democratic official has been selected to lead an effort by President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder to tackle redistricting reform, according to a report by Politico.

Politico said Kelly Ward, the executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, will initially come in as the interim executive director of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.



Advertisement

Holder will serve as chairman of the committee, which will reportedly direct resources and attention to races for state legislature and governor ahead of an anticipated round of redistricting in 2021.

Ward told Politico the election of Donald Trump has helped wake up Democrats to the need to focus on these races to begin building the party back.

"People realize that the time is now, Democrats need to build up from the states, and we also need to take the rigged power out of the hands of the Republicans," Ward said.

"They have spent years constructing the system so it works in their favor," she added. "Until we can undo that, we will be limited in our ability to really fix the system overall."

Ward noted four of the nine House seats Democrats picked up in last month's elections were in districts that were redrawn to what they feel were fairer lines.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



