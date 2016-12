Nordgold Enters Into $150 Mln 3-year Facility Agreement With ING

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Nord Gold SE (NORD.L), the internationally diversified gold producer, said that it has entered into a 3-year facility agreement with ING Bank N.V. in the amount of US$150 million.



Nordgold noted that it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including financing capital expenditure and/or the refinancing of its existing debt facilities.

As at 30 September 2016 Nordgold's total debt was US$871.3 million with net debt of US$559.7 million.

