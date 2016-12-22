DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SGL CARBON SE (english)

SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SGL CARBON SE SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.12.2016 / 16:57 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 22.12.2016

1. Details of issuer

SGL CARBON SE Söhnleinstraße 8 65201 Wiesbaden Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office: Voith Familien Verwaltung GmbH Mannheim Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20 Dec 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.99999972 % 0.00 % 2.99999972 122341478 ing % situat- ion Previo- 5.12 % n.a. % n.a. % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007235301 0 3670244 0.0 % 2.99999972 % Total 3670244 2.99999972 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) s. Anlage % % % Übersicht Beteiligungsstrukt- ur in der Voith Gruppe

Organizational chart: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CVFKKPWHWS

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The voting rights announcements of Voith Industrieverwaltung GmbH, Voith GmbH, JMV GmbH & Co. KG and JMV Verwaltungs GmbH published on 22.12.2016 are obsolete due to the announcement of the controlling company Voith Familien Verwaltung GmbH.

