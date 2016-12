Nvidia Pulling Back Off Record Closing High

12:36p.m.

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - After rising sharply in recent sessions, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have shown a significant pullback during trading on Wednesday. Nvidia is currently down by 4.7 percent after ending the previous session at a record closing high.



Advertisement

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.