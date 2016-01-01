Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of $26 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, attracting above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.057 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.72.



The Treasury also sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.760 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

