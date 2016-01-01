Kerry Defends Decision On U.N. Resolution Banning Israeli Settlements

2:23p.m.

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - In what could be his final public address as Secretary of State, John Kerry sought Wednesday to defend the U.S. decision to allow the United Nations Security Council to approve a resolution demanding an immediate halt to Israeli settlement construction.

Kerry argued that the U.S. "could not, in good conscience, stand in the way" of the resolution, which passed by a vote of fourteen to zero as the U.S. abstained.

"If we were to stand idly by and know that we were allowing a dangerous dynamic to take hold in a region in which we have vital interests, we would be derelict in our responsibilities," Kerry said.

The secretary of state dismissed the idea that the U.S. must accept any policy put forward by the Israeli government and argued the U.S. cannot be true to its own values if it allows a viable two-state solution to be destroyed.



Advertisement

Kerry claimed the two-state solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is in "serious jeopardy" due to continued settlement construction as well as the "incitement of violence" by Palestinian leaders.

"Trends on the ground, including settlement expansion and the seemingly endless occupation, are increasingly cementing an irreversible one-state reality that most people do not actually want," Kerry said.

"The fundamental reality," he added, "is that if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or Democratic, but it can't be both."

The speech by Kerry comes as the vote in the U.N. has led to increased animosity between the Obama administration and the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli government has accused the U.S. of colluding with the Palestinians on the resolution, although Kerry denied those claims.

Kerry noted the U.S. did not draft or originate the resolution and maintained that no administration has done more for Israeli security.

Ahead of Kerry's speech, President-elect Donald Trump argued the Obama administration has damaged the friendship between the U.S. and Israel but suggested things would be different once he is sworn in.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

He added, "The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

Netanyahu responded with a tweet of his own thanking Trump for his warm friendship and clear-cut support for Israel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



