Dec 28, 4:16 p.m., New York
Nasdaq Composite Index

Semiconductor Stocks Giving Back Ground After Recent Strength

2:56p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable weakness during trading on Wednesday, resulting in a 1.8 percent drop by the Philadelphia Semiconductors Index. The index is pulling back off yesterday's sixteen-year closing high.

Graphics chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) has helped to lead the sector lower, slumping by 6.7 percent after reaching a record closing high on Tuesday.

