Obama Tops Trump As Most Admired Man Of 2016

3:10p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Barack Obama was named the most admired man in America for the ninth consecutive time in a new Gallup poll, with the current president topping his successor President-elect Donald Trump.

Twenty-two percent of Americans named Obama as the man they most admire in response to an open-ended question, up from seventeen percent last year.

Trump came in second at 15 percent, with the seven-point gap the narrowest Obama has seen in his nine straight years at the top of the list.



Gallup noted incumbent presidents typically win the distinction, with the sitting president taking the top spot 58 out of the 70 times the question has been asked.

"Obama's win over Trump this year is largely a result of the president earning more mentions among Democrats than Trump receives from Republicans," said Gallup Poll managing editor Jeffrey M. Jones.

He added, "Given the prominence of incumbent presidents as the most admired man, Trump may be the favorite to win the distinction next year, provided he does not have low job approval ratings in December 2017."

The poll found that Pope Francis came in a distant third at 4 percent, followed by Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 2 percent.

The Reverend Billy Graham, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, The Dalai Lama, former President Bill Clinton, businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence round out the top ten.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was named as the most admired woman for the 15th consecutive year and the 21st time overall.

Twelve percent of Americans named Clinton as the woman they most admire, while First Lady Michelle Obama came in second at 8 percent.

The top ten included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, talk-show hosts Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, Queen Elizabeth, human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

The Gallup survey of 1,028 adults was conducted December 7th through 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

