U.S. Dollar Falls On Weak Data, Falling Treasury Yields

3:04a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Thursday, following the release of disappointing U.S. housing data for November, as well as on falling treasury yields after a strong auction of five-year Treasury notes on Wednesday.

Data from the National Association of Realtors showed Wednesday that the pending home sales index plunged to a 10-month low in November.

NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised 110.0 in October.

U.S. bond prices rose following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $34 billion worth of five-year notes, which attracted above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.057 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.72, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The yield on the benchmark 2-year note fell 1.25 percent, while that of 10-year equivalent was down by 2.49 percent. Yields moves opposite to bond prices.

Traders await weekly jobless claims report due later in the day, which is expected to show a pull back in claims to 262,000 in the week ended December 24th after jumping to a six-month high of 275,000 in the previous week.

The greenback showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the greenback rose against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the franc. Against the yen, it declined.

The greenback declined to a 3-day low of 1.0252 versus the franc, reversing from an early high of 1.0286. The next possible support for the greenback-franc pair is seen around the 1.01 mark.

The greenback fell to 116.30 against the Japanese yen, its lowest since December 14. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 115.00 region.

The greenback edged down to 1.2260 against the pound and 1.0464 against the euro, from its previous highs of 1.2210 and 1.0408, respectively. If the greenback extends slide, it may find support around 1.24 against the pound and 1.06 against the euro.

The greenback weakened to multi-day lows of 1.3522 against the loonie and 0.6948 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 1.3561 and 0.6916, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 1.33 against the loonie and 0.71 against the kiwi.

The greenback reached as low as 0.7213 against the aussie, following an advance to 0.7165 at 5:00 pm ET. On the downside, 0.74 is likely seen as the next support level for the greenback.

Looking ahead, Eurozone M3 money supply for November is due in the European session.

In the New York session, U.S. wholesale sales and advance goods trade data for November, as well as weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 24 are due.

