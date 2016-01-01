Eurozone Money Supply Growth Accelerates Unexpectedly In November

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone money supply annual growth accelerated sharply in November, defying expectations for a steady pace, figures from the European Central Bank showed Thursday.

The broad money measure, M3, rose 4.8 percent year-on-year following 4.4 percent increase in October. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

"The ECB will be pleased to see money supply growth pick up in November after slowing appreciably in October to be at its weakest level since March 2015," IHS Markit economist Howard Archer said. "The ECB is looking to strong, above target money supply growth to fuel growth and lift inflationary pressures."



Among the components of M3, the narrower aggregate that includes currency in circulation and overnight deposits, grew 8.7 percent in November after an 8.0 increase in October.

Deposits placed by households increased 5.3 percent annually in November following 5.1 percent growth in October. The annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations increased to 7.1 percent from 5.5 percent in October.

Total credit to euro area residents grew 4.4 percent annually in November, after 4.2 percent increase in the previous month. Lending to the private sector grew 2.4 percent versus 2.3 percent in October.

After adjusting for loan sales, securitization and notional cash pooling, lending to the private sector rose 2.2 percent annually in November, unchanged from the previous month.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households climbed to 1.9 percent in November, the best figure since 2011, from 1.8 percent in October. Lending to businesses grew 2.2 percent in November, the strongest figure since mid-2009, after 2.1 percent gain in October.

"The data fuel belief that the ECB is unlikely to make any adjustments to monetary policy for some considerable time to come following its early-December move to extend its asset purchasing scheme by nine months to December 2017 or beyond if necessary but at a reduced monthly rate of 60 billion euro from next April, down from 80 billion euro," IHS Markit's Archer said.

