Pound At Multi-week Lows Versus Franc, Euro

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound drifted lower against the Swiss franc and the euro in the early European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 3-week low of 0.8550 against the euro and more than a 4-week low of 1.2532 versus the Swiss franc, off its early highs of 0.8504 and 1.2586, respectively.

On the downside, the pound may find support around 1.22 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.

