Gold Hits $1142

6:15a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was higher Thursday morning amid worries about the U.S. economy and foreign policy.



Advertisement

February gold was up 5 dollars at $1142 an ounce because of concerns and safe haven demand ahead of the New Years holiday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.