Sears Holdings Announces New Credit Facility

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) announced it has obtained a secured standby letter of credit facility which provides the company with additional liquidity to fund its operations. The facility is being provided by JPP, LLC and JPP II, LLC, which are affiliates of ESL Investments, Inc., with Citibank, N.A. serving as administrative agent and issuing bank.



Sears Holdings said the facility will allow it to request standby letters of credit in an initial amount of up to $200 million and may be expanded at the request of the company and with the consent of the lenders under the facility by up to an additional $300 million.

