Slovenia Inflation Eases Slightly In December

7:15a.m.

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation eased in December after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in December, following a 0.6 percent steady rate of increase in November.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.7 percent annually in December, while clothing and footwear prices went down by 2.9 percent.

In 2016, overall consumer prices registered a slight decline of 0.1 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent from November, when it increased by 0.1 percent. It was the first decline in five months.

The EU Measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 0.6 percent annually in December, while it fell 0.4 percent from the preceding month.

