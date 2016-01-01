BP And PTT Public Enter Into Sales And Purchase Agreement For LNG

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) and PTT Public Limited Company entered into a sales and purchase agreement for liquefied natural gas or LNG.



As per the agreement, BP will provide PTT with about 1 million tonnes of LNG per annum. The term of the agreement is 20 years. LNG supply will commence in 2017 and will be sourced from BP's diverse portfolio of LNG, including the Freeport LNG Project in the USA.

Commercial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

