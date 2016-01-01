Eurofins To Acquire Villapharma Research

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins Scientific announced an agreement to acquire Villapharma Research SL in Spain. Villapharma provides organic synthesis and medicinal chemistry services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the discovery and optimization of potential new drug candidates.



Eurofins Scientific said Villapharma's offering is complementary to the company's existing competencies as a provider of pharmaceutical discovery services, currently focused primarily on safety pharmacology, ADME and target pathways.

