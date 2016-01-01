Taco Bell Testing Loaded Fries

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell's world-renowned loaded fries have finally arrived in the U.S.

The Mexican fast-food chain owned by Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is testing new seasoned French fries in at least one location in Irvine, California, according to food industry blog Brand Eating.



While Taco Bell serves loaded fries in several countries worldwide, it has not introduced these in the U.S.

Taco Bell locations abroad - Guatemala, Latin America, Japan and Chile - serve variations on loaded fries. Taco Bell locations in Canada sell Cheesy Fries, Chili Cheese Fries, and Fries Supreme.

The new seasoned French fries being tested at the California Taco Bell can be ordered with a habanero seasoning, which isn't "all that spicy". It can also be "loaded" like Taco Bell's Nacho Supreme, but without the beans.

Fries without all the toppings and served with habanero seasoning cost just 50 cents, while the loaded "Bell Grande" fries cost $2.

