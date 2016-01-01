Yacht Sales Down In China

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sales of luxury yachts in China, which some years ago was seen as a market with most potential in the world, have fallen short of projections, South China Morning Post reported.

An expected boom in luxury yacht sales in China never happened due to the slowing Chinese economy, depreciation of the yuan, and anti-corruption campaigns. Instead, the market in China has remained flat over the past two years.

The yacht market in China had expanded rapidly during 2009 - 2011 amid the booming Chinese economy. As of 2014, there were about 3,700 yachts measuring 8 meters or more registered on the mainland, according to a report released by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association.



The Chinese yacht market worth about 4.15 billion yuan in 2013, was estimated to touch $10 billion by 2020.

Sunny Tao, sales director with the yacht broker company Simpson Marine, told the South China Morning Post that the market in China is currently about the same size as it was three years ago.

Unlike in Europe or the U.S. where yachting is considered as affordable even for the middle class, in mainland China, it is regarded as an exclusive preserve of the ultra-rich, Tao told the Post.

Amid the high-profile corruption campaign, buyers in China are now worried about how their expression of extravagance would be seen by the public.

Despite the challenges, the market potential in China is believed to be tremendous due to the rising number of billionaires in the country.

According to a recent report released by Hurun Research Institute and China CITIC Bank Private Banking, there were 1.34 million multimillionaires in the Chinese mainland as of May 2016, up 10.7 percent from last year. Of these, 89,000 are billionaires, an increase of 14.1 percent from last year.

