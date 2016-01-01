AppDynamics Files For IPO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Francisco-based software maker AppDynamics Inc. has filed for an initial public offering.

AppDynamics, which sells software for application performance management, submitted its S-1 regulatory filing and seeks to raise $100 million in the offering. The company plans to list its shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol APPD.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, UBS, Wells Fargo, William Blair, and JMP Securities are acting as the lead underwriters.

In the nine months ended October 31, AppDynamics posted a $95 million loss on revenues of $158.4 million, compared to a $92.3 million loss on $102.7 million in revenues a year ago.

AppDynamics founded in 2008 has about 1,186 employees and 1,975 customers as of October 31, according to the filing.

The company intends to use proceeds from the IPO to repay debt and satisfy its tax-withholding obligations.

