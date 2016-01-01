European Markets Finished Mostly Lower As Bank Struggle

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Thursday's trading session with modest losses. The markets got off to a weak start, but pared their early losses and hovered around the flat line for much of the session.

Trading activity remained on the light side after the Christmas holiday and ahead of the coming New Year. There has been little in the way of economic or corporate news to drive trading.

Banks were among the weakest performing stocks Thursday. Investors remain concerned over the Italian banking system and reports of a U.S. investigation into Credit Suisse sparked further weakness.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.04 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.21 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.08 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.21 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.20 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.20 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.07 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank declined 2.80 percent and Commerzbank fell 1.82 percent.

Volkswagen decreased 2.30 percent and BMW lost 1.85 percent. Shares of Daimler also weakened by 0.78 percent.

In Paris, BNP Paribas surrendered 1.60 percent and Credit Agricole forfeited 1.35 percent. Societe Generale also slipped 1.01 percent.

Peugeot declined 1.49 percent and Renault dropped 1.23 percent.

In London, Barclays decreased 1.67 percent and Lloyds Banking Group surrendered 1.62 percent. Standard Chartered fell 1.46 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland lost 1.15 percent.

Randgold Resources climbed 4.41 percent and Fresnillo gained 3.42 percent as gold prices advanced.

Credit Suisse dropped 3.43 percent in Zurich after reports that U.S. authorities are looking into a bond sale by the bank to Mozambique.

Trading in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena remained halted in Milan. Trade in the stock has been suspended since December 23. The European Central Bank announced earlier this week that the troubled Italian lender needs about an EUR 8.8 billion, or $9.2 billion, bailout.

It was previously estimated that the world's oldest surviving bank required EUR 5 billion to deal with a capital shortfall.

Eurozone money supply annual growth accelerated sharply in November, defying expectations for a steady pace, figures from the European Central Bank showed Thursday. The broad money measure, M3, rose 4.8 percent year-on-year following 4.4 percent increase in October. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

U.K. house price inflation accelerated slightly at the close of the year, while price growth in London was below the national average for the first time in eight years, survey results from the Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday.

The house price index rose 4.5 percent year-on-year following a 4.4 percent increase in November. A year ago, too, house price growth was 4.5 percent.

After reporting first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits at a six-month high in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that initial jobless claims pulled back in line with estimates in the week ended December 24th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 265,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 275,000. The drop in jobless claims matched economist estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

