Dec 29, 1:30 p.m., New York
Sears Rebounding After Announcing New Credit Facility

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, with the department store operator currently up by 4.8 percent. Sears is bouncing off a record closing low.

The rebound by Sears comes after the company said it has obtained a secured standby letter of credit facility that provides the company with additional liquidity to fund its operations.

