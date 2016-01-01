Sears Rebounding After Announcing New Credit Facility

1:06p.m.

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, with the department store operator currently up by 4.8 percent. Sears is bouncing off a record closing low.



Advertisement

The rebound by Sears comes after the company said it has obtained a secured standby letter of credit facility that provides the company with additional liquidity to fund its operations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



