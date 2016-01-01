Amazon Patents Flying Warehouse

1:10p.m.

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a big flying warehouse equipped with drones that can deliver goods.



Advertisement

The online retailing giant says that the "airborne fulfillment center" (AFC) would float at an altitude of around 45,000 feet and will be stocked with lots of products.

Amazon claims that this flying warehouse will only consume little power because the drone would be flying rather than having to take off and land.

"When the UAV departs the AFC, it may descend from the high altitude of the AFC using little or no power other than to guide the UAV towards its delivery destination and/or to stabilize the UAV as it descends," the filing says.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



