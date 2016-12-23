Qatar Buys Stake In LATAM Air

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LATAM Airlines Group S.A., one of the largest airline group in Latin America, said Qatar Airways completed its acquisition of 10% of LATAM in a deal worth of $608.4 million.



The preemptive rights offering of 61,316,424 new shares, at a price per share of $10, ended on December 23, 2016, in which Qatar subscribed shares of LATAM through its wholly-owned subsidiary Qatar Airways Investments (UK) Ltd.

"The entrance of Qatar into the ownership (of LATAM) is an opportunity to develop a long-term relationship and explore new opportunities for connectivity with Asia and the Middle East," LATAM said in a statement.

