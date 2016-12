Senior Housing Properties Trust Posting Strong Gain In Afternoon Trading

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 2.6 percent.



The advance by Senior Housing Properties Trust comes after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the real estate investment trust with an Overweight rating and a $23 per share price target.

