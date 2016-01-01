Obama Orders Sanctions Against Russia For Election Hacking

3:15p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Barack Obama announced Thursday he has ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government's alleged aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election.

Obama said all Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions, which he claims were intended to interfere with the U.S. election process.

"These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government," Obama said.

"Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year," he added. "Such activities have consequences."

The actions ordered by the president include sanctions on nine entities and individuals, including two Russian intelligence services, the GRU and the FSB.



Advertisement

Four individual officers of the GRU and three companies that provided material support to the GRU's cyber operations were also sanctioned.

Obama said the State Department is also shutting down two compounds used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes and ejecting 35 Russian intelligence operatives from the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are also releasing declassified technical information on Russian cyber activity to help network defenders identify, detect, and disrupt Russia's global campaign of malicious cyber activities, the president said.

"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia's aggressive activities," Obama said. "We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized."

He added, "In addition to holding Russia accountable for what it has done, the United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia's efforts to undermine established international norms of behavior, and interfere with democratic governance."

Obama said he will provide a report to Congress about Russian efforts to interfere in U.S. elections in the coming days.

The actions by the Obama administration come as U.S. intelligence officials have accused Russia of hacking Democratic officials and political committees ahead of the election.

However, President-elect Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about Russian involvement in the hacking and could lift the sanctions when he takes office next month.

A bipartisan group of influential Senators has called for the creation of a special committee to investigate the alleged Russian hacking.

Ahead of the announcement of the sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed the Obama administration is hoping to deal one last blow to relations with Russia.

Zakharova accused Obama of spreading lies about Russian hackers in an effort to boost the chances of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and subsequently justifying his plan's failure by taking it out with a vengeance on U.S.-Russian relations.

The foreign ministry spokesperson noted in the statement released Wednesday that Russia would respond if Washington takes new hostile steps

"This applies to any actions against Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, which will immediately backfire at U.S. diplomats in Russia," Zakharova said.

She added, "The Obama administration probably does not care at all about the future of bilateral relations, but history will hardly forgive it for this après-nous-le-deluge attitude."

The news of the sanctions comes less than a month before the inauguration of Trump, who has expressed optimism about restoring U.S.-Russian relations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



