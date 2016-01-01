China Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has hit three sessions now for the China stock market, which has given away almost 30 points or 1 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,095-point plateau, and the market is looking at continued consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a touch of weakness thanks to a decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index slid 6.14 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 3,096.10 after trading between 3,087.34 and 3,111.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 6.11 points or 0.31 percent to end at 1,966.24.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.23 percent, Vanke tumbled 1.70 percent, PetroChina dropped 1.00 percent and China Unicom skidded 1.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks moved slightly lower on Thursday, although the selling pressure was subdued and limited the downside for the markets.

The Dow slipped 13.90 points or 0.1 percent to 19,819.78, while the NASDAQ dipped 6.47 points or 0.1 percent to 5,432.09 and the S&P eased 0.66 points or 0.1 percent to 2,249.26.

Traders remained reluctant to make big moves in the final days of 2016, with some away from their desks ahead of another long weekend.

The afternoon pullback came as crude oil prices slipped 0.5 percent to $53.77 per barrel after rallying in recent days.

In economic news, the Labor Department said that initial jobless claims pulled back in line with estimates in the week ended December 24 after they had hit a six-month high in the previous week.

