Dec 30, 1:38 a.m., New York
Qualcomm US7475251036

Qualcomm And Meizu To Take Steps To End Patent Infringement Litigations

1:21a.m.

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) announced that it has reached a patent license agreement with Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture and sell CDMA2000, WCDMA and 4G LTE (incl. "3-mode" GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) complete devices. This agreement resolves all of the patent disputes between Qualcomm and Meizu in China, Germany, France, and the United States.

Qualcomm said that the royalties payable by Meizu in China are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China's National Development and Reform Commission.

Qualcomm and Meizu have agreed to take appropriate steps to terminate or withdraw the patent infringement litigations and respective invalidity proceedings or other related litigations.

