S. Africa Private Sector Credit Growth Eases More Than Forecast

1:37a.m.

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's private sector credit growth eased more than expected in November, data from the South Africa Reserve Bank revealed Friday.



Private sector credit grew 4.6 percent year-on-year in November, much slower than the 6.31 percent increase seen in October. The annual growth was forecast to slow to 5.7 percent.

The broad money supply, or M3, climbed 4.76 percent versus 6.62 percent expansion posted a month ago. Economists had expected M3 to rise 5.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual growth in the narrow measure, or M1, accelerated to 12.07 percent from 11.31 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

