Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows As Expected In November

2:33a.m.

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.

The trade deficit fell to $4.1 billion in November from $4.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. That was in line with economists expectations.



Advertisement

Exports surged 9.7 percent year-over-year in November and imports grew by 6.0 percent.

The seasonally and calendar adjusted exports declined 0.9 percent monthly in in November and imports slid by 4.6 percent.

During the first eleven months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was $50.4 billion versus $57.2 billion in the same period of 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



