Russia's Private Sector Growth At 50-Month High

2:34a.m.

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in more than four years in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.

The composite output index rose to 56.6 in December from 55.8 in November. The latest figure capped off the strongest quarter of growth for four years. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.



The Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index improved more-than-expected to a 49-month high of 56.5 in December from 54.7 a month ago. The expected level was 53.3.

The three-month average to December was the sharpest since the first quarter of 2013.

"Russia's service sector upturn moved into a higher gear at the end of 2016, as December's headline PMI rose to a 49-month high after a second successive pick-up in business activity growth was recorded," Samuel Agass, an economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said.

The upturn was supported by strengthening new business growth and a further, albeit slight, accumulation of unfinished work.

Firms remained optimistic about their future growth prospects, while workforce numbers edged closer to stabilization.

On the price front, the rate at which input costs increased continued to outstrip a subdued rise in final selling prices.

