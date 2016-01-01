Spain's Inflation Highest Since 2013

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation more than doubled to the highest level in 41 months in December, according to flash data from the statistical office INE, published Friday.

Inflation rose more-than-expected to 1.5 percent in December from 0.7 percent in November. This was the highest since July 2013, when inflation was 1.8 percent.



Prices were expected to climb 0.9 percent in December. Prices have increased for the fourth consecutive month.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index advanced 0.6 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in the same period of 2015. Economists had forecast a marginal 0.1 percent rise.

At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 1.4 percent versus a 0.5 percent rise in November. The annual rate was also faster than the expected 1 percent.

Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.5 percent compared to the expectations of 0.1 percent.

