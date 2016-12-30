DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: PAION AG (english)

4:57a.m.

PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.12.2016 / 10:42 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights



Advertisement

1. Details of issuer

PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

55757094

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532019 30.12.2016

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



