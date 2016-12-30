Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares

5:23a.m.

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

30 December 2016

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 29 December 2016 the Company purchased for cancellation 459,785 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 58.75 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 217,671,929. Ordinary 10p Shares.



Advertisement

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 3195

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire

B17B347R23

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



