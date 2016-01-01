Eurocoin Indicator Closes The Year At Highest Level Since 2011

5:27a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling macroeconomic trends in the euro area rose for a seventh consecutive month to end the year at its highest level since 2011, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.



Advertisement

The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator rose to 0.59 from 0.45 in November, the highest level recorded since spring of 2011, the Bank of Italy said in a statement.

The indicator benefited from improvements in consumer and business confidence and from increased pipeline pressures on inflation, the bank added.

The Euro-coin indicator provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



