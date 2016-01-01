Dec 30, 6:11 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Hugo Boss DE000A1PHFF7

Italy's Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace

6:02a.m.

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices continued to decline in November but the pace of decrease slowed from prior year, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Producer prices decreased only 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in November after easing 0.6 percent in October.

Advertisement

Prices fell 0.3 percent on domestic market and by 0.2 percent on foreign market.

Month-on-month, producer prices slid 0.1 percent, the same pace of decline as seen in October. This was the second consecutive fall in prices. Prices were expected to grow 0.2 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?