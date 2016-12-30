DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor commissions three repowering projects before the end of the year as planned (english)

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor commissions three repowering projects before the end of the year as planned

30.12.2016

By completing all projects foreseen for the current year, the Bremen-based project developer secures the forecast annual results 2016

Energiekontor commissions three repowering projects before the end of the year as planned

Bremen, 30 December 2016. With the wind farms Debstedt (13.5 MW) and Breitendeich (6.4 MW) in Lower Saxony as well as Grevenbroich (7.5 MW) in North Rhine-Westphalia, Energiekontor AG has commissioned all repowering projects as planned for this year. In the first half of the year, the wind farm Hürth (8.55 MW) near Cologne was completed, followed in late summer by the solar park Nadrensee (ca. 10 MWp) located in the southeast of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. The last project built and sold this year, the wind farm Klein Woltersdorf (2.4 MW) in Brandenburg, is to be connected to the grid in spring 2017.

The Energiekontor Group has thus successfully realised all projects planned for 2016 and, hence, secured the forecast annual result for the business period soon to be concluded.



Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is delighted: "Just as last year, we managed again to close all relevant projects for the year in time. As a consequence, the annual results 2016 could even exceed our expectations. I would like to thank all participants for their great and reliable commitment. In the upcoming year, we will be facing new challenges in connection with the new tendering system in Germany. As we have introduced various efficiency measures along Energiekontor's entire value chain, we continue to feel well prepared for a more competitive environment."

His colleague in the Management Board responsible for inland planning, Günter Eschen, adds: "In addition to the wind farms already built, Energiekontor has obtained building permits for further projects with an overall capacity of around 80 MW in Germany. And further permissions for some 20 MW have been secured in the UK. This is an important basis for the year to come, since these projects can be realised independently from the tendering process."

Energiekontor would like to thank its employees, its business partners, shareholders and investors and wishes everybody a happy and peaceful new year 2017.

About Energiekontor AG:

For more than 25 years, Energiekontor has stood for a sound approach to business. Formed in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company was one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The Company's core business covers the planning, construction and operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad, and was expanded to include solar power in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor also currently owns and operates 31 wind farms with a total rated power of around 238 megawatts (MW).

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor also maintains offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Bernau (near Berlin), Dortmund and Neubrandenburg. The Company also has subsidiaries in England (Leeds), Scotland (Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon) and the Netherlands (Nijmegen). Our track record speaks for itself: 105 wind farms completed with 590 turbines and a total rated power of around 875 MW. This corresponds to an investment volume of about EUR 1.4 billion.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Energiekontor shares can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Investor Relations/Press Dr Stefan Eckhoff Phone: (+49-421) 3304-0 Email: ir@energiekontor.de

Energiekontor AG / Reuters: EKT / ISIN: DE0005313506

