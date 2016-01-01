Asian Markets End Mixed On Final Trading Day Of 2016

6:36a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets closed mixed on the final trading day of 2016, following the weak cues from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Trading volumes remained thin in the absence of any market-moving news and as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines heading into the New Year. Crude oil edged higher in Asian trades.

The Australian market closed lower in the last session of 2016, but ended the year with a gain of seven percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 33.30 points or 0.58 percent to settle at 5,665.80 and the broader All Ordinaries Index lost 27.60 points or 0.48 percent to 5,719.10.

In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank all lost more than 1 percent each.



Advertisement

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton dropped 1.7 percent, Rio Tinto declined 1.4 percent and Fortescue Metals fell 1.6 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining rose 5.1 percent and peer Evolution Mining surged 9.8 percent on higher gold prices.

The Japanese market extended losses from the previous session and dropped to a three-week low.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index declined 30.77 points or 0.16 percent to settle at 19,114.37, but added 0.4 percent for the year.

Shares of Toshiba gained 9.4 percent, halting a recent losing streak that saw the company's shares plunge 40 percent following rating downgrades.

Meanwhile, Takata Corp's shares rose 21.2 percent, extending gains from the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index declined 11.06 points or 0.16 percent to settle at 6,881.22 in an abbreviated session. Nevertheless, the index gained 9 percent in the year.

Auckland International Airport fell 4.6 percent, Comvita declined 2 percent and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare dropped 1.8 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed higher, gaining 0.24 percent and 0.96 percent respectively. Taiwan's Weighted Index rose 1.1 percent, India's Sensex advanced 0.99 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite Index added 0.23 percent.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 0.29 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index dipped 0.11 percent. The South Korean market was shut for a holiday today.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed slightly lower in light year-end trading as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves in the final days of 2016.

The Dow slipped 13.90 points or 0.1 percent to 19,819.78, the Nasdaq dipped 6.47 points or 0.1 percent to 5,432.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.66 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,249.26.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



