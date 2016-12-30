Dec 30, 9:13 a.m., New York
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

7:48a.m.

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED

Date of 30/12/2016 Announcement:

Net Asset Values per share as 29/12/2016 at:

The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.

              Pence per share

Geiger Counter Limited         22.63

Net asset value as at 29.12.2016 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 22.63 GBp

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

