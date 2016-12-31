Ossen Innovation CFO Feng Peng Resigns; Names CEO Wei Hua As Interim CFO

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China-based Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN) revealed the resignation of Feng Peng as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, effective December 31, 2016, to pursue other opportunities.



The company specified that its Chief Executive Officer Wei Hua will act as interim CFO during the transition and search period for a new CFO.

Dr. Liang Tang, Chairman of Ossen Innovation, said, "On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Feng for his many contributions to Ossen Innovation during his almost four years with us. Feng is well-liked and respected by everyone throughout the Company and will be truly missed. I wish him all success in his future endeavors."

