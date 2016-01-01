Twitter Has 360 Degree Live Video Stream

9:24a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has introduced live 360-degree video streams, describing it is a new way to see what was happening on the social media site.

The feature will enable users to watch live, interactive 360-degree videos from broadcasters and view their activities in real time on the micro-blogging site. Twitter follows Facebook, which launched live 360-degree video streams earlier in December.



"Starting today, you can check out live, interactive 360 videos from interesting broadcasters and explore what's happening with them. You'll be able to get an inside look with well-known personalities and go behind the scenes at exclusive events," Alessandro Sabatelli, Twitter's director of AR and VR said in a blog post on Wednesday.

If a user sees a video marked with a Live 360 badge, he can interact with it and explore the screen from any angle by moving his phone or swiping the screen - all while watching it live.

Sabatelli said that while everyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch live 360 videos, currently only "select partners" can go live in 360 videos via Periscope.

Meanwhile, Periscope said it is testing the 360-degree video broadcasts with a small group of partners and will roll out the feature more broadly in the coming weeks. People interested in joining can apply to be included in a waitlist.

"Starting today, you'll be able to join live 360 videos on Periscope and Twitter from some incredible broadcasters getting front-row access at exclusive events, traveling to places across the globe, and getting up close with well-known personalities," Periscope said in its blog post.

The first-ever live video was posted via Periscope by Alex Pettitt and has been watched by 205,400 viewers. The video shows the sunset in Florida.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

