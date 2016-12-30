M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

10:00a.m.

30 December 2016

M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C.

The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce

that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £443.2 million.



Income Shares * 56.83p

Capital Shares 0.00p

Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.08p

Income & Growth Units 56.83p

Package Units 176.90p

The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,

with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend

date. Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.

* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 55.27p.

