DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ADLER Real Estate AG (english)

11:45a.m.

ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.12.2016 / 17:30 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer

ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 30.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

47.702.374

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany Internet: www.adler-ag.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

533465 30.12.2016

