Sprint Showing Notable Move To The Downside

1:07p.m.

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sprint (S) have moved lower over the course of the trading day on Friday, slumping by 2.8 percent after trending higher in recent sessions.



Advertisement

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said Sprint's jobs announcement could help it win approval to merge with T-Mobile (TMUS).

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.