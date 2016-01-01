Gold Stocks Pulling Back Along With Price Of Metal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the upside, gold stocks have shown a notable downturn over the course of the trading session on Friday. The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has slumped by 3.1 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month.



The pullback by gold stocks comes amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery sliding $6.40 to $1,151.70 an ounce.

