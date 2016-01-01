DGAP-Adhoc: General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG (english)

General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG

Today, the general meeting of Highlight Communications AG rejected the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute a dividend of CHF 0.20 pre-withholding tax for each entitled share with a nominal value of CHF 1.00. Hence, shareholders of Highlight Communications AG will not receive any dividend payment for the fiscal year 2015.

