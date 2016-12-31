DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: zooplus AG (english)
zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.12.2016 / 09:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 21.12.16 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
7.060.902
31.12.2016
Language: English Company: zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany Internet: www.zooplus.de
End of News
533287 31.12.2016