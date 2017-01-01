U.N. Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attack In Istanbul On New Year's Day

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations Security Council denounced a terrorist attack at a night club in Istanbul, Turkey, on 1 January, during which at least 39 people were killed and at least 69 were injured.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States to cooperate actively with the Government of Turkey and all other relevant authorities in this regard.



They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

Joining the condemnation of the attack was the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser.

"The horrific attack which killed and injured dozens of innocent revelers is a despicable and an unjustifiable act regardless of the motivation," he said, extending his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the people and the Government of Turkey.

