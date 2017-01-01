Estonia Retail Sales Growth At 6-month High

1:50a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales rose for a fourth successive month in November and at the fastest pace in six months, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.

The volume of retail turnover excluding automobile trade grew 7 percent year-on-year following 2 percent gain in October. Growth was the strongest since May.



The strong growth in November was led mainly by a 15 percent surge is sales at stores selling manufactured goods, the agency said. Better-than-average increase in sales were also witnessed in mail order or the internet segments and in stores selling pharmaceutical goods and cosmetics.

Meanwhile, retail turnover declined 1 percent from October, when they rose 3 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, however, turnover increased 2 percent from the previous month.

