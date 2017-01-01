German Employment Increases In 2016

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's employment increased for more than ten years in 2016, data from Destatis showed Monday.

The number of persons in employment increased by 425,000, or 1 percent from the same period of the previous year. This was larger than an increase of 377,000 people, or 0.9 percent posted in 2015.



Roughly 43.4 million persons were in employment in 2016. This was the highest level since German reunification.

Higher labor force participation of the domestic population and the immigration of foreign workers offset negative demographic effects.

At the same time, unemployment declined by 160,000 or 8.2 percent to just under 1.8 million on an annual average in 2016.

