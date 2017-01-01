DAX Slips Into Red In Cautious Trade

4:08a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell slightly in thin trade on the first trading day of the year after U.S. stocks ended 2016 with a whimper on Friday and data out of China showed the pace of growth in China's manufacturing and services sectors slowed in December.

The benchmark DAX was down 40 points or 0.35 percent at 11,441 in opening deals after gaining about 0.3 percent on Friday.



Financials traded mixed, with Allianz down 0.6 percent while Deutsche Bank inched up marginally and Commerzbank rose 1 percent.

On a light day on the economic front, the number of persons employed in Germany increased by 425,000, or 1 percent in 2016 from the same period of the previous year, figures from Destatis showed.

Roughly 43.4 million persons were in employment in 2016, marking the highest level since German reunification.

